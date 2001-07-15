Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$26,800
-
Invoice$23,936
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG19 MPG
Basics
-
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
-
Transmission4-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
-
Body styleSUVs
-
RoofSun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesFront Disc/Rear Drum Brakes, ABS
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioCassette, AM/FM Stereo
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
-
TechLuggage Rack, Fog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Security System, Front Reading Lamps, Cargo Shade
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesChild Safety Locks
-
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C
-
WindowsPrivacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsBucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)106.4 in
-
Length,Overall (in)178.2 in
-
Height,Overall (in)68.8 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3842 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)19.5
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact
-
EPA Classification2WD Sport Utility