2001 GMC Sierra 1500

2001 GMC Sierra 1500 Ext Cab 143.5" WB 4WD SLE
Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $28,331
  • Invoice
    $24,790

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    16 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    8 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    4-Wheel Drive, Four Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 4-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Trucks

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Chrome Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    CD Player, AM/FM Stereo
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Engine Immobilizer, Cruise Control, Security System

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Daytime Running Lights, Tow Hooks
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows
  • Seats
    Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Split Bench Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    143.5 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    73.9 in

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    26
  • Spare Tire Size
    LT245/75R16, P265/75R16, P245/75R16