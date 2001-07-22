Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$28,331
Invoice$24,790
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG16 MPG
Basics
Engine8 Cylinder Engine
Drivetrain4-Wheel Drive, Four Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, 4-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleTrucks
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
WheelsChrome Wheels
Technology Features
AudioCD Player, AM/FM Stereo
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsPower Mirror(s)
TechPower Outlet, Front Reading Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Engine Immobilizer, Cruise Control, Security System
Safety
Safety FeaturesDaytime Running Lights, Tow Hooks
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPower Windows
SeatsDriver Adjustable Lumbar, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Split Bench Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)143.5 in
Height,Overall (in)73.9 in
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)26
Spare Tire SizeLT245/75R16, P265/75R16, P245/75R16