2001 BMW 5 Series

2001 BMW 5 Series 530i 4dr Sdn 5-Spd Manual
Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $39,400
  • Invoice
    $35,620

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    25 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    Straight 6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    M/T, 5-Speed M/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Cassette, AM/FM Stereo, Premium Sound System
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Mirror Memory
  • Tech
    Cell Phone Hookup, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Trip Computer, Remote Trunk Release, Security System, Cruise Control

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Child Safety Locks, Traction Control, Stability Control, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Premium Synthetic Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Seat Memory

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    111.4 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    188.0 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    56.5 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3494 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    18.5
  • Spare Tire Size
    P235/45WR17, P255/55HR16
  • EPA Classification
    Compact