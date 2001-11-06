Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$39,400
Invoice$35,620
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG25 MPG
Basics
EngineStraight 6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
TransmissionM/T, 5-Speed M/T
Body
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioCassette, AM/FM Stereo, Premium Sound System
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsDriver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Mirror Memory
TechCell Phone Hookup, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Trip Computer, Remote Trunk Release, Security System, Cruise Control
Safety
Safety FeaturesChild Safety Locks, Traction Control, Stability Control, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningMulti-Zone A/C, Climate Control, A/C
Seat TrimPremium Synthetic Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsBucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Seat Memory
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)111.4 in
Length,Overall (in)188.0 in
Height,Overall (in)56.5 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3494 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)18.5
Spare Tire SizeP235/45WR17, P255/55HR16
EPA ClassificationCompact