Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$21,850
-
Invoice$19,704
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG27 MPG
Basics
-
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFront-Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionA/T, 4-Speed A/T
Body
-
Body styleCoupes
-
RoofSun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioAM/FM Stereo, CD Player
-
LocksPower Door Locks
-
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
-
TechAutomatic Headlights, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Cruise Control, Front Reading Lamps
Safety
-
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C
-
Seat TrimLeather Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsBucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)101.2 in
-
Length,Overall (in)172.4 in
-
Height,Overall (in)52.6 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)2681 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)13.2
-
Spare Tire Size125/70R14
-
EPA ClassificationSub-Compact