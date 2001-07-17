2001 Acura Integra

2001 Acura Integra 3dr Sport Cpe GS Auto
  • MSRP
    $21,850
  • Invoice
    $19,704

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    27 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 4-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Coupes
  • Roof
    Sun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, CD Player
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Automatic Headlights, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Cruise Control, Front Reading Lamps

Safety

  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    101.2 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    172.4 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    52.6 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    2681 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    13.2
  • Spare Tire Size
    125/70R14
  • EPA Classification
    Sub-Compact