Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$43,500
-
Invoice$39,635
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG22 MPG
Basics
-
EngineTurbocharged, 5 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionA/T, 4-Speed A/T
Body
-
Body styleConvertibles
-
RoofConvertible Soft Top
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioAM/FM Stereo, Cassette, CD Player, Premium Sound System
-
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
-
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
-
TechFog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Cruise Control, Front Reading Lamps
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesRollover Protection Bars, Daytime Running Lights
-
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C
-
Seat TrimLeather Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsPower Passenger Seat, Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)104.9 in
-
Length,Overall (in)185.7 in
-
Height,Overall (in)56.3 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3601 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)17.9
-
EPA ClassificationSubcompact