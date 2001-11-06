2000 Volvo C70

2000 Volvo C70 LT A CV 2dr Conv Auto
Get a dealer quote

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $43,500
  • Invoice
    $39,635

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    22 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    Turbocharged, 5 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 4-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Convertibles
  • Roof
    Convertible Soft Top

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, Cassette, CD Player, Premium Sound System
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Cruise Control, Front Reading Lamps

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Rollover Protection Bars, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Power Passenger Seat, Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    104.9 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    185.7 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    56.3 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3601 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    17.9
  • EPA Classification
    Subcompact