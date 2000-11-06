2000 Volkswagen New Beetle

2000 Volkswagen New Beetle 2dr Cpe GLS Manual
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $16,850
  • Invoice
    $15,706

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    27 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    5-Speed M/T, M/T

Body

  • Body style
    Coupes

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Wheel Covers, Steel Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, Cassette
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Remote Trunk Release, Security System, Cruise Control, Front Reading Lamps, Power Outlet

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    98.9 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    161.1 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    59.5 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    2785 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    14.5
  • Spare Tire Size
    P205/55HR16
  • EPA Classification
    Sub-Compact