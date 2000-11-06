Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$16,850
Invoice$15,706
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG27 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
Transmission5-Speed M/T, M/T
Body
Body styleCoupes
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
WheelsWheel Covers, Steel Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAM/FM Stereo, Cassette
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
TechFog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Remote Trunk Release, Security System, Cruise Control, Front Reading Lamps, Power Outlet
Safety
Safety FeaturesDaytime Running Lights
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsRear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)98.9 in
Length,Overall (in)161.1 in
Height,Overall (in)59.5 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)2785 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)14.5
Spare Tire SizeP205/55HR16
EPA ClassificationSub-Compact