Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$20,825
Invoice$19,028
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG22 MPG
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront-Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, 4-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
WheelsWheel Covers, Steel Wheels
Technology Features
AudioCassette, AM/FM Stereo
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
TechVariable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Security System, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control, Power Outlet, Rear Reading Lamps, Front Reading Lamps
Safety
Safety FeaturesChild Safety Locks, Traction Control, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsBucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)98.9 in
Length,Overall (in)172.3 in
Height,Overall (in)56.9 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3043 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)14.5
Spare Tire SizeP195/65HR15
EPA ClassificationCompact