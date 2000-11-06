2000 Volkswagen Jetta

2000 Volkswagen Jetta 4dr Sdn GLS V6 Auto
Get a dealer quote

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $20,825
  • Invoice
    $19,028

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    22 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 4-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Wheel Covers, Steel Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Cassette, AM/FM Stereo
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Tech
    Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Security System, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control, Power Outlet, Rear Reading Lamps, Front Reading Lamps

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Child Safety Locks, Traction Control, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    98.9 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    172.3 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    56.9 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3043 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    14.5
  • Spare Tire Size
    P195/65HR15
  • EPA Classification
    Compact