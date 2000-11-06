Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$22,620
Invoice$20,576
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG24 MPG
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionM/T, 5-Speed M/T
Body
Body styleHatchbacks
RoofGeneric Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
WheelsWheel Locks, Aluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioPremium Sound System
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
-
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
TechFog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Power Outlet, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Security System, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C, Climate Control
Seat TrimLeather Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsDriver Adjustable Lumbar, Heated Front Seat(s), Bucket Seats, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)98.9 in
Length,Overall (in)163.3 in
Height,Overall (in)56.7 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)2890 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)14.5
Spare Tire SizeP205/55HR16
EPA ClassificationCompact