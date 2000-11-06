2000 Volkswagen GTI

2000 Volkswagen GTI 2dr HB GLX Manual
  • MSRP
    $22,620
  • Invoice
    $20,576

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    24 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    M/T, 5-Speed M/T

Body

  • Body style
    Hatchbacks
  • Roof
    Generic Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Wheel Locks, Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Premium Sound System
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Tech
    Fog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Power Outlet, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Security System, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Climate Control
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Heated Front Seat(s), Bucket Seats, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
  • Décor
    Woodgrain Interior Trim

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    98.9 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    163.3 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    56.7 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    2890 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    14.5
  • Spare Tire Size
    P205/55HR16
  • EPA Classification
    Compact