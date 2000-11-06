Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$20,100
Invoice$18,764
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG25 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
DrivetrainFront-Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, 4-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleHatchbacks
RoofGeneric Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
WheelsAluminum Wheels, Wheel Locks
Technology Features
AudioCassette, AM/FM Stereo
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
TechFog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Security System, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release, Rear Reading Lamps, Front Reading Lamps, Power Outlet
Safety
Safety FeaturesDaytime Running Lights
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsBucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)98.9 in
Length,Overall (in)163.3 in
Height,Overall (in)56.7 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)2959 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)14.5
Spare Tire SizeP195/65HR15
EPA ClassificationCompact