2000 Volkswagen GTI

2000 Volkswagen GTI 2dr HB GLS Turbo Auto
Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $20,100
  • Invoice
    $18,764

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    25 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
  • Drivetrain
    Front-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 4-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Hatchbacks
  • Roof
    Generic Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels, Wheel Locks

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Cassette, AM/FM Stereo
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Fog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Security System, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release, Rear Reading Lamps, Front Reading Lamps, Power Outlet

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    98.9 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    163.3 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    56.7 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    2959 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    14.5
  • Spare Tire Size
    P195/65HR15
  • EPA Classification
    Compact