2000 Volkswagen EuroVan

2000 Volkswagen EuroVan 3dr GLS
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $31,300
  • Invoice
    $28,417

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    17 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    4-Speed A/T, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Minivans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Cassette, AM/FM Stereo
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Cruise Control, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps, Cargo Shade

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Daytime Running Lights, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, A/C, Rear A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Privacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, 3rd Row Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    115.0 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    188.5 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    76.4 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4220 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    21.1
  • Spare Tire Size
    205/65R15
  • EPA Classification
    2WD Mini-Van