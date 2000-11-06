Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$31,300
Invoice$28,417
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG17 MPG
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
Transmission4-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
Body styleMinivans
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioCassette, AM/FM Stereo
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
TechVariable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Cruise Control, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps, Cargo Shade
Safety
Safety FeaturesDaytime Running Lights, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningClimate Control, A/C, Rear A/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPrivacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsBucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, 3rd Row Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)115.0 in
Length,Overall (in)188.5 in
Height,Overall (in)76.4 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4220 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)21.1
Spare Tire Size205/65R15
EPA Classification2WD Mini-Van