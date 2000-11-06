2000 Suzuki Grand Vitara

2000 Suzuki Grand Vitara 4dr JLX Manual 4WD
  • MSRP
    $19,299
  • Invoice
    $17,755

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    20 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Four Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    5-Speed M/T, M/T

Body

  • Body style
    SUVs

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Steel Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Cassette, AM/FM Stereo
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Front Reading Lamps, Cargo Shade

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Daytime Running Lights, Child Safety Locks
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    97.6 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    164.6 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    68.5 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3197 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    17.4
  • Spare Tire Size
    P235/60R16
  • EPA Classification
    Sport Utility