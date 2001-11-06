Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$24,295
Invoice$22,019
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG24 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
TransmissionM/T, 5-Speed M/T
Body
Body styleSedans
RoofSun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
DifferentialLocking/Limited Slip Differential
SteeringPower Steering
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioCassette, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
TechFog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps
Safety
Safety FeaturesDaytime Running Lights, Child Safety Locks
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
-
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsBucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)104.3 in
Length,Overall (in)184.4 in
Height,Overall (in)55.7 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3360 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)16.9
Spare Tire SizeT135/80D16
EPA ClassificationCompact