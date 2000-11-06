2000 Subaru Impreza Sedan

2000 Subaru Impreza Sedan 4dr Sdn RS Manual
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $19,295
  • Invoice
    $17,686

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    24 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    5-Speed M/T, M/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans
  • Roof
    Generic Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Differential
    Locking/Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Cassette, AM/FM Stereo
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control, Power Outlet

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Child Safety Locks
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    99.2 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    172.2 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    55.5 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    2800 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    15.9
  • Spare Tire Size
    T135/70D16
  • EPA Classification
    Sub-Compact