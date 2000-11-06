Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$43,250
-
Invoice$40,006
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG23 MPG
Basics
-
EngineHigh Output, Turbocharged, 4 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionA/T, 4-Speed A/T
Body
-
Body styleConvertibles
-
RoofConvertible Soft Top
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioAM/FM Stereo, Cassette
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
-
TechFog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Security System, Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesDaytime Running Lights
-
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningClimate Control, A/C
-
Seat TrimLeather Seats
-
WindowsRear Defrost, Power Windows
-
SeatsPower Passenger Seat, Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)102.6 in
-
Length,Overall (in)182.2 in
-
Height,Overall (in)56.1 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3250 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)18.0
-
EPA ClassificationSub-Compact