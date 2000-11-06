2000 Saab 9-3

2000 Saab 9-3 2dr Conv SE Auto Spring Edition
Get a dealer quote

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $43,995
  • Invoice
    $40,695

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    23 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    High Output, 4 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 4-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Convertibles
  • Roof
    Convertible Soft Top

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, Cassette
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Tech
    Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Security System, Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Power Passenger Seat, Power Driver Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    102.6 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    182.2 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    56.1 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3250 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    18.0
  • EPA Classification
    Sub-Compact