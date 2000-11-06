Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$16,390
-
Invoice$14,997
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG26 MPG
Basics
-
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionM/T, 5-Speed M/T
Body
-
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesFront Disc/Rear Drum Brakes, ABS
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
WheelsWheel Covers
Technology Features
-
AudioAM/FM Stereo, Cassette
-
LocksPower Door Locks
-
MirrorsPassenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
-
TechAutomatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Engine Immobilizer
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Child Safety Locks, Daytime Running Lights
-
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsRear Defrost
-
SeatsBucket Seats
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)107.0 in
-
Length,Overall (in)186.3 in
-
Height,Overall (in)55.1 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3116 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)15.2
-
Spare Tire SizeT115/70D15
-
EPA ClassificationCompact