2000 Pontiac Grand Am

2000 Pontiac Grand Am 4dr Sdn SE
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $16,390
  • Invoice
    $14,997

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    26 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    M/T, 5-Speed M/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Wheel Covers

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, Cassette
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Engine Immobilizer

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    107.0 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    186.3 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    55.1 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3116 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    15.2
  • Spare Tire Size
    T115/70D15
  • EPA Classification
    Compact