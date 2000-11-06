Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$26,980
Invoice$24,687
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG22 MPG
Basics
Engine8 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, 4-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleCoupes
RoofGeneric Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioEqualizer, AM/FM Stereo, Premium Sound System, CD Player
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
TechFog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Power Outlet, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release, Security System, Front Reading Lamps
Safety
Safety FeaturesDaytime Running Lights
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimLeather Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsBucket Seats, Power Driver Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)101.1 in
Length,Overall (in)193.8 in
Height,Overall (in)52.0 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3417 lbs, 3397 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)16.8
Spare Tire SizeT125/70D15
EPA ClassificationSubcompact