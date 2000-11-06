2000 Pontiac Firebird

2000 Pontiac Firebird 2dr Cpe Trans Am
Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $26,980
  • Invoice
    $24,687

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    22 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    8 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 4-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Coupes
  • Roof
    Generic Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Equalizer, AM/FM Stereo, Premium Sound System, CD Player
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Power Outlet, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release, Security System, Front Reading Lamps

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    101.1 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    193.8 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    52.0 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3417 lbs, 3397 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    16.8
  • Spare Tire Size
    T125/70D15
  • EPA Classification
    Subcompact