2000 Nissan Xterra

2000 Nissan Xterra 4dr SE 4WD V6 Auto
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $25,799
  • Invoice
    $23,725

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    17 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Four Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    4-Speed A/T, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    SUVs
  • Roof
    Sun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes, ABS
  • Differential
    Locking/Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Cassette, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Luggage Rack, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Security System, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps, Cargo Shade

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Tow Hooks
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Privacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    104.3 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    178.4 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    73.4 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4088 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    19.4
  • Spare Tire Size
    P265/70R15
  • EPA Classification
    4WD Sport Utility