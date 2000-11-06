Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$25,799
-
Invoice$23,725
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG17 MPG
Basics
-
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFour Wheel Drive
-
Transmission4-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
-
Body styleSUVs
-
RoofSun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesFront Disc/Rear Drum Brakes, ABS
-
DifferentialLocking/Limited Slip Differential
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioCassette, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo
-
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
-
MirrorsPower Mirror(s)
-
TechLuggage Rack, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Security System, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps, Cargo Shade
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesTow Hooks
-
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPrivacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsBucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)104.3 in
-
Length,Overall (in)178.4 in
-
Height,Overall (in)73.4 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4088 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)19.4
-
Spare Tire SizeP265/70R15
-
EPA Classification4WD Sport Utility