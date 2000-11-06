Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$23,657
Invoice$21,524
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG23 MPG
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
Transmission4-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
Body styleSedans
RoofSun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioCD Player, Premium Sound System, AM/FM Stereo
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
TechAutomatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Cruise Control, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps
Safety
Safety FeaturesChild Safety Locks, Traction Control
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimLeather Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsPower Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)103.7 in
Length,Overall (in)187.8 in
Height,Overall (in)53.7 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3296 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)16.4
Spare Tire SizeT125/70D16
EPA ClassificationMidsize