2000 Mitsubishi Galant

2000 Mitsubishi Galant 4dr Sdn LS V6
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $23,657
  • Invoice
    $21,524

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    23 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    4-Speed A/T, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans
  • Roof
    Sun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    CD Player, Premium Sound System, AM/FM Stereo
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Cruise Control, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Child Safety Locks, Traction Control
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Décor
    Woodgrain Interior Trim

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    103.7 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    187.8 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    53.7 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3296 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    16.4
  • Spare Tire Size
    T125/70D16
  • EPA Classification
    Midsize