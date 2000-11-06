2000 Mercedes-Benz M-Class
Pricing
MSRP
$35,300
Invoice
$32,829
Fuel
Fuel
Gasoline Fuel
MPG
18 MPG
Basics
Body
Braking & Handling
Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes,
ABS
Steering
Power Steering
Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Technology Features
Audio
Cassette,
AM/FM Stereo
Locks
Power Door Locks,
Keyless Entry
Mirrors
Heated Mirrors,
Power Mirror(s),
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror,
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,
Driver Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Tech
Intermittent Wipers,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Power Outlet,
Universal Garage Door Opener,
Cruise Control,
Security System,
Cell Phone Hookup,
Front Reading Lamps,
Rear Reading Lamps,
Cargo Shade
Safety
Safety Features
Brake Assist,
Tow Hooks,
Traction Control,
Stability Control
Air Bags
Driver Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag,
Front Side Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
Air Conditioning
A/C
Seat Trim
Cloth Seats,
Premium Synthetic Seats
Windows
Power Windows,
Rear Defrost
Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat,
Rear Bench Seat,
Bucket Seats
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)
111.0 in
Length,Overall (in)
180.6 in
Height,Overall (in)
69.9 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)
4387 lbs
Other Details