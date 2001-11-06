2000 Jaguar XJ

2000 Jaguar XJ 4dr Sdn Supercharged
Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $68,850
  • Invoice
    $60,148

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    18 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    8 Cylinder Engine, Supercharged
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T, 5-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans
  • Roof
    Sun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Premium Sound System, CD Player, CD Changer
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Rain Sensing Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Trip Computer, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Cell Phone Hookup, Front Reading Lamps

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Power Passenger Seat, Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Heated Front Seat(s)

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    113.0 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    197.8 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    52.7 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4026 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    23
  • Spare Tire Size
    P255/40R18
  • EPA Classification
    Compact