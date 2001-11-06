Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$68,850
Invoice$60,148
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG18 MPG
Basics
Engine8 Cylinder Engine, Supercharged
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
TransmissionTransmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T, 5-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleSedans
RoofSun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioPremium Sound System, CD Player, CD Changer
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
TechAutomatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Rain Sensing Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Trip Computer, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Cell Phone Hookup, Front Reading Lamps
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningClimate Control, A/C
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsPower Passenger Seat, Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Heated Front Seat(s)
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)113.0 in
Length,Overall (in)197.8 in
Height,Overall (in)52.7 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4026 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)23
Spare Tire SizeP255/40R18
EPA ClassificationCompact