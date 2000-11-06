2000 Isuzu Trooper

2000 Isuzu Trooper 4dr LTD Auto 4WD
  • MSRP
    $34,698
  • Invoice
    $30,881

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    17 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Four-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 4-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    SUVs
  • Roof
    Generic Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Differential
    Locking/Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, Cassette, CD Changer, CD Player
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Power Folding Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Front Reading Lamps, Cargo Shade

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Tow Hooks, Child Safety Locks
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Privacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Décor
    Woodgrain Interior Trim
  • Seats
    Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    108.7 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    187.8 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    72.2 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4615 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    22.5
  • Spare Tire Size
    P245/70R16
  • EPA Classification
    4WD Sport Utility