Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$34,698
Invoice$30,881
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG17 MPG
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFour-Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, 4-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleSUVs
RoofGeneric Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
DifferentialLocking/Limited Slip Differential
SteeringPower Steering
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAM/FM Stereo, Cassette, CD Changer, CD Player
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Folding Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
TechFog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Front Reading Lamps, Cargo Shade
Safety
Safety FeaturesTow Hooks, Child Safety Locks
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningClimate Control, A/C
-
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsPrivacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
-
SeatsPower Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)108.7 in
Length,Overall (in)187.8 in
Height,Overall (in)72.2 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4615 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)22.5
Spare Tire SizeP245/70R16
EPA Classification4WD Sport Utility