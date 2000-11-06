2000 Infiniti Q45

2000 Infiniti Q45 Anniversary Edition Sdn
Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $50,595
  • Invoice
    $44,939

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    20 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    8 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 4-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans
  • Roof
    Sun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Differential
    Locking/Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, Premium Sound System, Cassette, CD Player
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Tech
    HID headlights, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Power Outlet, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Universal Garage Door Opener, Engine Immobilizer, Cell Phone Hookup, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps, Remote Trunk Release

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Child Safety Locks
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Climate Control
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Seat Memory, Power Passenger Seat, Power Driver Seat
  • Décor
    Woodgrain Interior Trim

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    111.4 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    199.1 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    57.1 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4043 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    21.4
  • Spare Tire Size
    T135/90D16
  • EPA Classification
    Mid-Size