Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$50,595
Invoice$44,939
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG20 MPG
Basics
Engine8 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, 4-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleSedans
RoofSun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
DifferentialLocking/Limited Slip Differential
SteeringPower Steering
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAM/FM Stereo, Premium Sound System, Cassette, CD Player
-
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
TechHID headlights, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Power Outlet, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Universal Garage Door Opener, Engine Immobilizer, Cell Phone Hookup, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps, Remote Trunk Release
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Child Safety Locks
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C, Climate Control
-
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsDriver Adjustable Lumbar, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Seat Memory, Power Passenger Seat, Power Driver Seat
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)111.4 in
Length,Overall (in)199.1 in
Height,Overall (in)57.1 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4043 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)21.4
Spare Tire SizeT135/90D16
EPA ClassificationMid-Size