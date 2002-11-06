Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$26,820
-
Invoice$23,402
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
Basics
-
Engine8 Cylinder Engine
-
Drivetrain4-Wheel Drive, Four Wheel Drive
-
Transmission5-Speed M/T, M/T
Body
-
Body styleTrucks
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioCassette, AM/FM Stereo
-
LocksPower Door Locks
-
TechIntermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Power Outlet
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesTow Hooks
-
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows
-
SeatsSplit Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)137.0 in
-
Height,Overall (in)80.3 in
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)38
-
Spare Tire SizeLT265/75R16E