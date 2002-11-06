2000 Ford Super Duty F-350 SRW

2000 Ford Super Duty F-350 SRW Reg Cab 137" XLT 4WD
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $26,820
  • Invoice
    $23,402

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel

Basics

  • Engine
    8 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    4-Wheel Drive, Four Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    5-Speed M/T, M/T

Body

  • Body style
    Trucks

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Cassette, AM/FM Stereo
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks
  • Tech
    Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Power Outlet

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Tow Hooks
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows
  • Seats
    Split Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    137.0 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    80.3 in

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    38
  • Spare Tire Size
    LT265/75R16E