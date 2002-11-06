2000 Ford Econoline Cargo Van

2000 Ford Econoline Cargo Van E-250 Super Recreational
Get a dealer quote

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $23,845
  • Invoice
    $20,743

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    16 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 4-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Vans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Steel Wheels, Wheel Covers

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, Cassette
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Power Outlet

Safety

  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Windows
    Power Windows

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    138.0 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    80.0 in

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    16.2, 35.0
  • Spare Tire Size
    LT225/75R16E, LT245/75R16E