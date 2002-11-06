Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$23,845
-
Invoice$20,743
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG16 MPG
Basics
-
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionA/T, 4-Speed A/T
Body
-
Body styleVans
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
WheelsSteel Wheels, Wheel Covers
Technology Features
-
AudioAM/FM Stereo, Cassette
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
-
TechIntermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Power Outlet
Safety
-
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C
-
WindowsPower Windows
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)138.0 in
-
Height,Overall (in)80.0 in
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)16.2, 35.0
-
Spare Tire SizeLT225/75R16E, LT245/75R16E