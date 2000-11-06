Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$22,245
-
Invoice$20,373
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG24 MPG
Basics
-
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionA/T, 4-Speed A/T
Body
-
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
WheelsWheel Covers
Technology Features
-
AudioCassette, AM/FM Stereo
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
-
TechVariable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release, Rear Reading Lamps, Front Reading Lamps
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesChild Safety Locks
-
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsDriver Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)113.0 in
-
Length,Overall (in)209.1 in
-
Height,Overall (in)55.9 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3449 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)17.0
-
Spare Tire SizeP225/60R16, T135/80D16
-
EPA ClassificationLarge