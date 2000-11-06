2000 Chrysler Concorde

2000 Chrysler Concorde 4dr Sdn LX
  • MSRP
    $22,245
  • Invoice
    $20,373

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    24 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 4-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Wheel Covers

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Cassette, AM/FM Stereo
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release, Rear Reading Lamps, Front Reading Lamps

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Child Safety Locks
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    113.0 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    209.1 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    55.9 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3449 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    17.0
  • Spare Tire Size
    P225/60R16, T135/80D16
  • EPA Classification
    Large