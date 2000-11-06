Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$66,400
Invoice$59,920
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG20 MPG
Basics
Engine8 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
Transmission5-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
Body styleSedans
RoofSun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioCD Changer, CD Player, Premium Sound System, Cassette, AM/FM Stereo
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
TechHID headlights, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Navigation System, Trip Computer, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release, Security System, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cell Phone Hookup, Rear Reading Lamps, Front Reading Lamps
Safety
Safety FeaturesBrake Assist, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Stability Control, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningClimate Control, A/C, Multi-Zone A/C
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsPower Driver Seat, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Passenger Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)120.9 in
Length,Overall (in)201.7 in
Height,Overall (in)56.1 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4288 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)22.5
Spare Tire SizeP235/50ZR18, P235/60R16
EPA ClassificationLarge