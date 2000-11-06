2000 BMW 7 Series

2000 BMW 7 Series 740iL 4dr Sdn
  • MSRP
    $66,400
  • Invoice
    $59,920

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    20 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    8 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    5-Speed A/T, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans
  • Roof
    Sun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    CD Changer, CD Player, Premium Sound System, Cassette, AM/FM Stereo
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Tech
    HID headlights, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Navigation System, Trip Computer, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release, Security System, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cell Phone Hookup, Rear Reading Lamps, Front Reading Lamps

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Brake Assist, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Stability Control, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, A/C, Multi-Zone A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Power Driver Seat, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Passenger Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    120.9 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    201.7 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    56.1 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4288 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    22.5
  • Spare Tire Size
    P235/50ZR18, P235/60R16
  • EPA Classification
    Large