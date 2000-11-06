2000 Audi A4

2000 Audi A4 5dr Wgn 2.8L Avant Auto Quattro AWD

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $31,540
  • Invoice
    $28,210

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    20 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    5-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Wagons

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Cassette, Premium Sound System
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Fog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Power Outlet, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Trip Computer, Security System, Cruise Control, Cell Phone Hookup, Rear Reading Lamps, Front Reading Lamps

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Child Safety Locks, Traction Control
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Climate Control
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
  • Décor
    Woodgrain Interior Trim

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    102.6 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    176.7 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    56.7 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3616 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    15.6
  • Spare Tire Size
    P205/55WR16, P205/55HR16
  • EPA Classification
    Small Station Wagon