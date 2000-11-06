Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$31,540
Invoice$28,210
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG20 MPG
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
Transmission5-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T
Body
Body styleWagons
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Cassette, Premium Sound System
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
TechFog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Power Outlet, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Trip Computer, Security System, Cruise Control, Cell Phone Hookup, Rear Reading Lamps, Front Reading Lamps
Safety
Safety FeaturesChild Safety Locks, Traction Control
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C, Climate Control
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsBucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)102.6 in
Length,Overall (in)176.7 in
Height,Overall (in)56.7 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3616 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)15.6
Spare Tire SizeP205/55WR16, P205/55HR16
EPA ClassificationSmall Station Wagon