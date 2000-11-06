2000 Audi TT

2000 Audi 2dr Cpe Quattro
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $30,500
  • Invoice
    $27,085

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    24 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    5-Speed M/T, M/T

Body

  • Body style
    Coupes

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Differential
    Locking/Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Cassette, AM/FM Stereo
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Security System, Cruise Control, Cell Phone Hookup, Front Reading Lamps

Safety

  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch, Front Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    95.6 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    159.1 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    53.0 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    2910 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    16.3
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Mini-Compact