Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$30,500
Invoice$27,085
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG24 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
Transmission5-Speed M/T, M/T
Body
Body styleCoupes
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
DifferentialLocking/Limited Slip Differential
SteeringPower Steering
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioCassette, AM/FM Stereo
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
TechFog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Security System, Cruise Control, Cell Phone Hookup, Front Reading Lamps
Safety
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch, Front Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningClimate Control, A/C
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsPower Windows
SeatsBucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)95.6 in
Length,Overall (in)159.1 in
Height,Overall (in)53.0 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)2910 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)16.3
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationMini-Compact