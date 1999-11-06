1999 Toyota Celica

1999 Toyota Celica 2dr Convertible GT Auto
Get a dealer quote

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $25,809
  • Invoice
    $22,887

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    26 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    4-Speed A/T, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Convertibles
  • Roof
    Convertible Soft Top

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, Cassette, CD Player
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Front Reading Lamps

Safety

  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    99.9 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    177.0 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    51.0 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    2815 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    15.9
  • Spare Tire Size
    T125/70D16
  • EPA Classification
    Mini-Compact