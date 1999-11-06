Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$25,809
Invoice$22,887
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG26 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
Transmission4-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
Body styleConvertibles
RoofConvertible Soft Top
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAM/FM Stereo, Cassette, CD Player
LocksPower Door Locks
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
TechAutomatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Front Reading Lamps
Safety
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsBucket Seats
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)99.9 in
Length,Overall (in)177.0 in
Height,Overall (in)51.0 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)2815 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)15.9
Spare Tire SizeT125/70D16
EPA ClassificationMini-Compact