Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$22,795
-
Invoice$20,681
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG24 MPG
Basics
-
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
-
Transmission5-Speed M/T, M/T
Body
-
Body styleSedans
-
RoofSun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioAM/FM Stereo, Cassette
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
-
TechFog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Front Reading Lamps
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesChild Safety Locks
-
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsBucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
-
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)103.5 in
-
Length,Overall (in)181.5 in
-
Height,Overall (in)55.3 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3125 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)15.9
-
Spare Tire SizeT135/70D16
-
EPA ClassificationCompact