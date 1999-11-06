Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$74,460
Invoice$64,523
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG21 MPG
Basics
EngineFlat 6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainRear-Wheel Drive
TransmissionM/T, 6-Speed M/T
Body
Body styleConvertibles
RoofConvertible Soft Top, Convertible Hardtop
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
WheelsAluminum Wheels, Wheel Locks
Technology Features
AudioAM/FM Stereo, Cassette
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
TechFog Lamps, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Cruise Control, Cargo Shade
Safety
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningClimate Control, A/C
-
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsRear Defrost, Power Windows
-
SeatsBucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)92.6 in
Length,Overall (in)174.5 in
Height,Overall (in)51.8 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)2910 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)17.0
EPA ClassificationMini-Compact