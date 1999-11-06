1999 Porsche 911 Carrera

1999 Porsche 911 Carrera 2dr Carrera Cabriolet 6-Spd Manual
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $74,460
  • Invoice
    $64,523

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    21 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    Flat 6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Rear-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    M/T, 6-Speed M/T

Body

  • Body style
    Convertibles
  • Roof
    Convertible Soft Top, Convertible Hardtop

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels, Wheel Locks

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, Cassette
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Tech
    Fog Lamps, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Cruise Control, Cargo Shade

Safety

  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    92.6 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    174.5 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    51.8 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    2910 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    17.0
  • EPA Classification
    Mini-Compact