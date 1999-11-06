1999 Nissan Sentra

1999 Nissan Sentra 4dr Sdn SE-L Auto
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $15,999
  • Invoice
    $14,512

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    26 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 4-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    CD Player, AM/FM Stereo
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Child Safety Locks
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    99.8 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    171.0 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    54.5 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    2646 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    13.2
  • Spare Tire Size
    T135/70D15
  • EPA Classification
    Subcompact