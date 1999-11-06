Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$15,999
Invoice$14,512
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG26 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, 4-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioCD Player, AM/FM Stereo
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror
TechFog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release
Safety
Safety FeaturesChild Safety Locks
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsBucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)99.8 in
Length,Overall (in)171.0 in
Height,Overall (in)54.5 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)2646 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)13.2
Spare Tire SizeT135/70D15
EPA ClassificationSubcompact