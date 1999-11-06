1999 Nissan Pathfinder

1999 Nissan Pathfinder 99.5 4dr SE 2WD Auto
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $28,249
  • Invoice
    $25,683

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    18 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    4-Speed A/T, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    SUVs

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    CD Player, Cassette, AM/FM Stereo
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps, Cargo Shade, Luggage Rack, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Engine Immobilizer, Cruise Control, Security System

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Child Safety Locks, Tow Hooks
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Privacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    106.3 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    178.3 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    68.1 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3881 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    21.1
  • Spare Tire Size
    P255/65R16
  • EPA Classification
    2WD Sport Utility