Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$30,249
-
Invoice$27,502
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG17 MPG
Basics
-
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFour Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionA/T, 4-Speed A/T
Body
-
Body styleSUVs
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesFront Disc/Rear Drum Brakes, ABS
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioCD Player, Cassette, AM/FM Stereo
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
-
TechPower Outlet, Front Reading Lamps, Cargo Shade, Luggage Rack, Fog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Engine Immobilizer, Cruise Control, Security System
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesChild Safety Locks, Tow Hooks
-
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningClimate Control, A/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPrivacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsBucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)106.3 in
-
Length,Overall (in)178.3 in
-
Height,Overall (in)67.9 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4065 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)21.1
-
Spare Tire SizeP265/70R15
-
EPA Classification4WD Sport Utility