Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$23,499
Invoice$21,118
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG24 MPG
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
Transmission5-Speed M/T, M/T
Body
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioCassette, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo
LocksPower Door Locks
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
TechFog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Engine Immobilizer, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release, Cell Phone Hookup, Front Reading Lamps
Safety
Safety FeaturesChild Safety Locks
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsDriver Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)106.3 in
Length,Overall (in)189.4 in
Height,Overall (in)55.7 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3014 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)18.5
Spare Tire SizeT125/70D16
EPA ClassificationMid-Size