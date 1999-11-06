1999 Mitsubishi Eclipse

1999 Mitsubishi Eclipse 3dr Cpe GS-T Turbo Auto
Get a dealer quote

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $24,090
  • Invoice
    $21,675

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    23 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    Turbocharged, 4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 4-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Coupes
  • Roof
    Generic Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels, Wheel Locks

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Cassette, Premium Sound System, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Front Reading Lamps, Cargo Shade, Fog Lamps, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Security System, Universal Garage Door Opener, Remote Trunk Release

Safety

  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    98.8 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    172.4 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    49.8 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3050 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    15.9
  • Spare Tire Size
    T125/70D15
  • EPA Classification
    Sub-Compact