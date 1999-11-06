Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$24,090
Invoice$21,675
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG23 MPG
Basics
EngineTurbocharged, 4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, 4-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleCoupes
RoofGeneric Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
WheelsAluminum Wheels, Wheel Locks
Technology Features
AudioCassette, Premium Sound System, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsPower Mirror(s)
TechFront Reading Lamps, Cargo Shade, Fog Lamps, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Security System, Universal Garage Door Opener, Remote Trunk Release
Safety
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsPass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)98.8 in
Length,Overall (in)172.4 in
Height,Overall (in)49.8 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3050 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)15.9
Spare Tire SizeT125/70D15
EPA ClassificationSub-Compact