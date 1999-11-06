1999 Mitsubishi 3000GT

1999 Mitsubishi 3000GT 2dr GT SL Auto
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $34,290
  • Invoice
    $30,176

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    21 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 4-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Coupes
  • Roof
    Sun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Chrome Wheels, Wheel Locks

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Cassette, Premium Sound System
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Fog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Power Outlet, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Security System, Universal Garage Door Opener, Front Reading Lamps, Leather Steering Wheel, Cargo Shade

Safety

  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    97.2 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    180.7 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    49.1 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3370 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    19.8
  • Spare Tire Size
    T135/80D17
  • EPA Classification
    Sub-Compact