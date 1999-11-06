Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$34,290
-
Invoice$30,176
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG21 MPG
Basics
-
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionA/T, 4-Speed A/T
Body
-
Body styleCoupes
-
RoofSun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
WheelsChrome Wheels, Wheel Locks
Technology Features
-
AudioAM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Cassette, Premium Sound System
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
-
TechFog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Power Outlet, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Security System, Universal Garage Door Opener, Front Reading Lamps, Leather Steering Wheel, Cargo Shade
Safety
-
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C
-
Seat TrimLeather Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsBucket Seats, Power Driver Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)97.2 in
-
Length,Overall (in)180.7 in
-
Height,Overall (in)49.1 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3370 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)19.8
-
Spare Tire SizeT135/80D17
-
EPA ClassificationSub-Compact