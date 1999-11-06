Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$65,750
-
Invoice$57,440
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG21 MPG
Basics
-
Engine8 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionA/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 5-Speed A/T
Body
-
Body styleCoupes
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioCassette, AM/FM Stereo
-
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
-
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
-
TechAutomatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Leather Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Cell Phone Hookup, Front Reading Lamps
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control
-
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningClimate Control, A/C
-
Seat TrimLeather Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
-
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
-
SeatsBucket Seats, Rear Bucket Seats, Power Passenger Seat, Power Driver Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)101.9 in
-
Length,Overall (in)187.4 in
-
Height,Overall (in)50.5 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3709 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)19.9
-
Spare Tire SizeP245/50R17
-
EPA ClassificationMini-Compact