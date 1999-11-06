1999 Jaguar XK8

1999 Jaguar XK8 2dr Cpe
  • MSRP
    $65,750
  • Invoice
    $57,440

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    21 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    8 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 5-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Coupes

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Cassette, AM/FM Stereo
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Leather Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Cell Phone Hookup, Front Reading Lamps

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Décor
    Woodgrain Interior Trim
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Rear Bucket Seats, Power Passenger Seat, Power Driver Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    101.9 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    187.4 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    50.5 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3709 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    19.9
  • Spare Tire Size
    P245/50R17
  • EPA Classification
    Mini-Compact