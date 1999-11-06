Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$55,200
-
Invoice$48,222
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG20 MPG
Basics
-
Engine8 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionTransmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T, 5-Speed A/T
Body
-
Body styleSedans
-
RoofGeneric Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioAM/FM Stereo, Cassette
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
-
TechAutomatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Trip Computer, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Cell Phone Hookup, Front Reading Lamps
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control
-
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningClimate Control, A/C
-
Seat TrimLeather Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsBucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat
-
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)113.0 in
-
Length,Overall (in)197.8 in
-
Height,Overall (in)52.7 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3938 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)23.1
-
Spare Tire SizeP225/60R16
-
EPA ClassificationCompact