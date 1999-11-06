Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$22,495
Invoice$20,187
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG27 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront-Wheel Drive
Transmission5-Speed M/T, M/T
Body
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
DifferentialLocking/Limited Slip Differential
SteeringPower Steering
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioCassette, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, Premium Sound System
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
TechFog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release, Security System, Front Reading Lamps
Safety
Safety FeaturesChild Safety Locks
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningClimate Control, A/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsBucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)102.4 in
Length,Overall (in)177.5 in
Height,Overall (in)55.1 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)2936 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)15.9
Spare Tire SizeP195/65R15
EPA ClassificationCompact