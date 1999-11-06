1999 Infiniti G20

1999 Infiniti G20 4dr Sdn Touring Manual
Get a dealer quote

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $22,495
  • Invoice
    $20,187

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    27 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    5-Speed M/T, M/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Differential
    Locking/Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Cassette, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, Premium Sound System
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Fog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release, Security System, Front Reading Lamps

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Child Safety Locks
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    102.4 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    177.5 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    55.1 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    2936 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    15.9
  • Spare Tire Size
    P195/65R15
  • EPA Classification
    Compact