Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$26,240
Invoice$23,676
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG19 MPG
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, 4-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleMinivans
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
WheelsWheel Covers
Technology Features
AudioAM/FM Stereo, Cassette
LocksPower Door Locks
MirrorsPassenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
TechFront Reading Lamps, Power Outlet, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control
Safety
Safety FeaturesChild Safety Locks
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
Seats3rd Row Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Bucket Seats
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)119.3 in
Length,Overall (in)199.7 in
Height,Overall (in)68.7 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4220 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)19.8
Spare Tire SizeP215/70R16, T145/90D16
EPA Classification4WD Minivans