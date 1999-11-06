1999 Dodge Caravan

1999 Dodge Caravan 4dr Grand SE 119" WB AWD
Get a dealer quote

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $26,240
  • Invoice
    $23,676

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    19 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 4-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Minivans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Wheel Covers

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, Cassette
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
  • Tech
    Front Reading Lamps, Power Outlet, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Child Safety Locks
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    3rd Row Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Bucket Seats

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    119.3 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    199.7 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    68.7 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4220 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    19.8
  • Spare Tire Size
    P215/70R16, T145/90D16
  • EPA Classification
    4WD Minivans