Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$12,850
-
Invoice$10,923
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG26 MPG
Basics
-
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
-
Transmission5-Speed M/T, M/T
Body
-
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
SteeringPower Steering
Technology Features
-
AudioCassette, AM/FM Stereo
-
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
-
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
-
TechLuggage Rack, Fog Lamps, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Security System, Remote Trunk Release, Power Outlet
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesChild Safety Locks
-
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows
-
SeatsBucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)101.2 in
-
Length,Overall (in)179.0 in
-
Height,Overall (in)57.9 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)2801 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)13.7
-
EPA ClassificationSmall Station Wagon