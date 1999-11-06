1999 Daewoo Nubira

1999 Daewoo Nubira 4dr Wgn SX Manual

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $12,850
  • Invoice
    $10,923

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    26 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    5-Speed M/T, M/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Cassette, AM/FM Stereo
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Luggage Rack, Fog Lamps, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Security System, Remote Trunk Release, Power Outlet

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Child Safety Locks
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    101.2 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    179.0 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    57.9 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    2801 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    13.7
  • EPA Classification
    Small Station Wagon