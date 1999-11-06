1999 Chevrolet Cavalier

1999 Chevrolet Cavalier 2dr Convertible Z24
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $19,616
  • Invoice
    $18,341

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    26 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    M/T, 5-Speed M/T

Body

  • Body style
    Convertibles
  • Roof
    Convertible Soft Top

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Cassette, AM/FM Stereo
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Front Reading Lamps

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    104.1 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    180.7 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    54.1 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    2899 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    15.0
  • Spare Tire Size
    T115/70D14
  • EPA Classification
    Sub-Compact