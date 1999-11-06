Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$19,616
-
Invoice$18,341
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG26 MPG
Basics
-
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionM/T, 5-Speed M/T
Body
-
Body styleConvertibles
-
RoofConvertible Soft Top
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesFront Disc/Rear Drum Brakes, ABS
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioCassette, AM/FM Stereo
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
-
TechFog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Front Reading Lamps
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesDaytime Running Lights
-
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsBucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)104.1 in
-
Length,Overall (in)180.7 in
-
Height,Overall (in)54.1 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)2899 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)15.0
-
Spare Tire SizeT115/70D14
-
EPA ClassificationSub-Compact