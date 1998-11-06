Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$29,260
Invoice$27,060
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG24 MPG
Basics
Engine5 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, 4-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleWagons
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
WheelsSteel Wheels
Technology Features
AudioCassette, AM/FM Stereo
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsPassenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
TechRear Reading Lamps, Front Reading Lamps, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control
Safety
Safety FeaturesDaytime Running Lights, Child Safety Locks
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsPower Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)104.9 in
Length,Overall (in)185.9 in
Height,Overall (in)56.2 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3307 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)18.5
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationMidsize