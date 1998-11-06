Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$21,200
-
Invoice$19,078
Fuel
-
FuelDiesel Fuel
-
MPG37 MPG
Basics
-
Engine4 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
-
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
-
Transmission4-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
-
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
WheelsWheel Covers, Steel Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioCassette, AM/FM Stereo
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
-
TechFog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Security System, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps, Power Outlet
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesDaytime Running Lights, Emergency Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks, Traction Control
-
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsPassenger Adjustable Lumbar, Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)106.4 in
-
Length,Overall (in)184.1 in
-
Height,Overall (in)57.4 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3188 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)16.4
-
Spare Tire SizeP195/65R15
-
EPA ClassificationMid-Size