1998 Volkswagen Passat

1998 Volkswagen Passat 4dr Sdn GLS TDI Auto

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $21,200
  • Invoice
    $19,078

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Diesel Fuel
  • MPG
    37 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    4-Speed A/T, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Wheel Covers, Steel Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Cassette, AM/FM Stereo
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Security System, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps, Power Outlet

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Daytime Running Lights, Emergency Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks, Traction Control
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    106.4 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    184.1 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    57.4 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3188 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    16.4
  • Spare Tire Size
    P195/65R15
  • EPA Classification
    Mid-Size