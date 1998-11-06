Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$19,575
-
Invoice$17,931
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG24 MPG
Basics
-
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionA/T, 4-Speed A/T
Body
-
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
WheelsWheel Covers
Technology Features
-
AudioAM/FM Stereo, CD Player
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
-
TechAutomatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Power Outlet, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release, Engine Immobilizer, Front Reading Lamps
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesChild Safety Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Traction Control
-
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsBucket Seats
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)110.5 in
-
Length,Overall (in)196.5 in
-
Height,Overall (in)54.7 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3335 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)18.0
-
Spare Tire SizeT125/70D15
-
EPA ClassificationMid-Size