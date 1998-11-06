1998 Pontiac Grand Prix

1998 Pontiac Grand Prix 4dr Sdn SE 1SG Pkg
  • MSRP
    $19,575
  • Invoice
    $17,931

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    24 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 4-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Wheel Covers

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, CD Player
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Power Outlet, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release, Engine Immobilizer, Front Reading Lamps

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Child Safety Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Traction Control
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    110.5 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    196.5 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    54.7 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3335 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    18.0
  • Spare Tire Size
    T125/70D15
  • EPA Classification
    Mid-Size