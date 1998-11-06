1998 Nissan Pathfinder

1998 Nissan Pathfinder 4dr SE Auto 4WD
  • MSRP
    $30,099
  • Invoice
    $27,103

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    17 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Four Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 4-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    SUVs

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, CD Player
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
  • Tech
    Luggage Rack, Fog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Power Outlet, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Security System, Cruise Control, Front Reading Lamps, Cargo Shade

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Child Safety Locks, Tow Hooks
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Climate Control
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Privacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    106.3 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    178.6 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    67.9 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4250 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    21.1
  • Spare Tire Size
    P265/70R15
  • EPA Classification
    4WD Special Purpose