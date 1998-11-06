Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$30,099
Invoice$27,103
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG17 MPG
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFour Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, 4-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleSUVs
Braking & Handling
BrakesFront Disc/Rear Drum Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAM/FM Stereo, CD Player
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
TechLuggage Rack, Fog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Power Outlet, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Security System, Cruise Control, Front Reading Lamps, Cargo Shade
Safety
Safety FeaturesChild Safety Locks, Tow Hooks
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C, Climate Control
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPrivacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsBucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)106.3 in
Length,Overall (in)178.6 in
Height,Overall (in)67.9 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4250 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)21.1
Spare Tire SizeP265/70R15
EPA Classification4WD Special Purpose