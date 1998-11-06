1998 Nissan Pathfinder

1998 Nissan Pathfinder 4dr LE Auto 4WD
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $32,849
  • Invoice
    $29,580

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    17 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Four Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 4-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    SUVs

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes, ABS
  • Differential
    Locking/Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    CD Player, Premium Sound System, AM/FM Stereo, Cassette
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Luggage Rack, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Power Outlet, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Security System, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Front Reading Lamps, Cargo Shade

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Child Safety Locks, Tow Hooks
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Climate Control
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Privacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Décor
    Woodgrain Interior Trim

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    106.3 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    178.6 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    67.1 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4145 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    21.1
  • Spare Tire Size
    P235/70R15
  • EPA Classification
    4WD Special Purpose