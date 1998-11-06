Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$32,849
-
Invoice$29,580
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG17 MPG
Basics
-
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFour Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionA/T, 4-Speed A/T
Body
-
Body styleSUVs
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesFront Disc/Rear Drum Brakes, ABS
-
DifferentialLocking/Limited Slip Differential
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioCD Player, Premium Sound System, AM/FM Stereo, Cassette
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
-
TechLuggage Rack, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Power Outlet, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Security System, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Front Reading Lamps, Cargo Shade
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesChild Safety Locks, Tow Hooks
-
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C, Climate Control
-
Seat TrimLeather Seats
-
WindowsPrivacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsBucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat
-
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)106.3 in
-
Length,Overall (in)178.6 in
-
Height,Overall (in)67.1 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4145 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)21.1
-
Spare Tire SizeP235/70R15
-
EPA Classification4WD Special Purpose