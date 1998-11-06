1998 Mitsubishi Eclipse

1998 Mitsubishi Eclipse 2dr Conv Spyder GS-T Turbo Manual
  • MSRP
    $26,660
  • Invoice
    $23,186

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    27 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    Turbocharged, 4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    5-Speed M/T, M/T

Body

  • Body style
    Convertibles
  • Roof
    Convertible Soft Top

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Wheel Locks, Chrome Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Cassette, AM/FM Stereo, Premium Sound System, CD Player
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Front Reading Lamps, Fog Lamps, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Universal Garage Door Opener

Safety

  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    98.8 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    172.4 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    52.8 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3053 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    15.9
  • Spare Tire Size
    T125/70D15
  • EPA Classification
    Mini-Compact