Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$26,660
Invoice$23,186
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG27 MPG
Basics
EngineTurbocharged, 4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
Transmission5-Speed M/T, M/T
Body
Body styleConvertibles
RoofConvertible Soft Top
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
WheelsWheel Locks, Chrome Wheels
Technology Features
AudioCassette, AM/FM Stereo, Premium Sound System, CD Player
LocksPower Door Locks
MirrorsPower Mirror(s)
TechFront Reading Lamps, Fog Lamps, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Universal Garage Door Opener
Safety
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)98.8 in
Length,Overall (in)172.4 in
Height,Overall (in)52.8 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3053 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)15.9
Spare Tire SizeT125/70D15
EPA ClassificationMini-Compact